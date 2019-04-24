Sitaram Yechury says it's regrettable that CPM was not included in Bihar 'mahagathbandhan': 'RJD, Left have very old relationship'

Patna: Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that it is regrettable that the left party has not found a place in the Bihar “mahagathbandan” (Bihar grand alliance).

“It is very regrettable that we have not found a place in ‘mahagathbandhan’. The left and the RJD have a very old relationship, both have fought together for secularism,” said Yechury. “At Begusarai we are contesting on our own while at rest of places we are supporting ‘mahagathbandhan’ for we have to defeat the BJP,” said Yechury.

Yechury is campaigning for former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar who is contesting on a CPM ticket from Begusarai where he is pitted against Union minister Giriraj Singh of BJP and RJD’s Tanveer Hassan. He said that only issue in this election for the opposition is to defeat Narendra Modi government.

“In the last five years, a very grim situation has reached for everybody, the condition of life is pathetic. Hence we have to defeat BJP,” he said.

There are 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar and polling for first, the second and third phase is already over. Voting for 5, 5, 8 and 8 seats respectively will be held on 29 April, 6 May, 12 May and 19 May.

