Sitapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Sitapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 15,50,263

Female electors: 7,12,282

Male electors: 8,37,981

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Biswan, Laharpur, Mahmoodabad, Sevata, Sitapur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Bahujan Samaj Party has won the seat thrice since the 1999 elections. BJP’s Rajesh Verma is the incumbent MP from the constituency. He won the seat twice before on a BSP ticket. In 2009, Kaisar Jahan won the seat on a BSP ticket.

Demographics: Pasi, a sub-caste within the Dalit community, has a considerable presence in this constituency. Kurmis an OBC community, also have influenced elections in this constituency. Moreover, approximately 25 percent of the total electorate is Muslim.

