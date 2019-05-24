Co-presented by


Sitapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:12:30 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Maneka Sanjai Gandhi 459,196 Votes 46% Votes
BSP Chandra Bhadra Singh "Ssonu" 444,670 Votes 44% Votes
INC Dr. Sanjay Sinh 41,681 Votes 4% Votes
PSP(L) Kamla Devi 11,494 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 9,771 Votes 1% Votes
IND Virendra 7,168 Votes 1% Votes
IND Raj Kumar 5,756 Votes 1% Votes
SBSP Sunita Rajbhar 4,271 Votes 0% Votes
RIP Hari Lal 3,265 Votes 0% Votes
BHF Rishabh Shrivastava 2,427 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mathura 2,226 Votes 0% Votes
AJP(I) Manjulata Pal 2,148 Votes 0% Votes
IND Akhilesh 1,828 Votes 0% Votes
KSBD Firoj Ahamad 1,592 Votes 0% Votes
IND Abu Umaima 1,577 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Nasir Ali 1,246 Votes 0% Votes
Sitapur Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 15,50,263

Female electors: 7,12,282

Male electors: 8,37,981

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Biswan, Laharpur, Mahmoodabad, Sevata, Sitapur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Bahujan Samaj Party has won the seat thrice since the 1999 elections. BJP’s Rajesh Verma is the incumbent MP from the constituency. He won the seat twice before on a BSP ticket. In 2009, Kaisar Jahan won the seat on a BSP ticket.

Demographics:  Pasi, a sub-caste within the Dalit community, has a considerable presence in this constituency. Kurmis an OBC community, also have influenced elections in this constituency. Moreover, approximately 25 percent of the total electorate is Muslim.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:12:30 IST

