Sitamarhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

May 23, 2019 10:10:37 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

Sitamarhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 15,74,914

Female electors: 7,42,544

Male electors: 8,32,370

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Assembly constituencies: Bathnaha (SC), Parihar, Sursand, Bajpatti, Sitamarhi, Runnisaidpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Nawal Kishore Rai won the seat in 1999 but lost it to RJD’s Sitaram Yadav in 2004. JD(U) candidate Arjun Roy won the seat in 2009 while in 2014, RLSP candidate Ram Kumar Sharma clinched the seat.

Demographics: Located along the Nepal border, it covers large parts of Sitamarhi district. With a population of 34,23,574, Sitamarhi district has a sizeable number of Muslims residing there (7.4 lakh). Due to Maoist presence in the area, it is also an economically backward region, receiving funds under the Backward Regions Grant Fund.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:10:37 IST

