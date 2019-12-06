Sisai Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Sisai Assembly Elections 2019 | The Sisai Assembly constituency will see Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon fighting to retain constituency against Jiga Susaran Horro of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. The constituency is reserved under the Scheduled Tribe category.

In the 2014 election, BJP's Dinesh Oraon had won the seat, getting 44,472 votes against Horo, who received 41,879 votes.

In the 2009 election, the Congress' Geeta Shree Oraon had won the seat netting 39,260 votes to beat the BJP's Samir Oraon, who got 24,319 votes.

In the 2005 election, the BJP's Samir Oraon, who got 34,217 votes, eked out a victory over the Congress candidate Shashi Kant Bhagat, who received 33,574 votes.

The constituency goes to polls on 7 December, along with 20 other constituencies, in the second phase of the Jharkhand election.

Demography

One of the administrative blocks of the Gumla district, the Assembly constituency of Sisai belongs to Lohardaga parliamentary constituency.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 67

Total electors: 2,17,337

Male: 1,10,842

Female: 106,495

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 65 percent

At present, the state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January, 2020.

In 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST. The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

