Sirsa Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Sunita Duggal of BJP wins

Sirsa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 16,58,574 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,73,757

Male electors: 8,84,817

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Darba Kalan, Bhattu Kalan and Rori segments were removed from this constituency. Narwana, Kalawali and Rania segments were newly added.

Assembly Constituencies: Narwana (SC), Tohana, Fatehabad, Ratia (SC), Kalawali (SC), Dabwali, Rania, Sirsa, Ellenabad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: INLD candidate Sushil Kumar Indola won the election in 1999. He was succeeded by Congress candidate Atma Singh Gill in 2004. In 2009, Congress candidate Ashok Tanwar won the seat. INLD made a comeback in 2014 when Charanjit Sigh Rori was elected MP.

Demographics: The district of Sirsa has a population of 12,95,189, according to data from Census 2011. It has a primarily rural population as only 24.65 percent live in urban areas. The BJP has never won a Lok Sabha seat from this constituency. Home to the Dera Sacha Sauda, uncertainty shrouds the constituency this election season with the fall of Dera leader Ram Rahim Singh as the split in INLD. Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala has split from the INLD and floated his own party the Jannnayak Janata Party.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.