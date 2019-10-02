Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Sirsa profile: INLD has to battle hard to defend seat after making a debut win in 2014

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Sirsa Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 45

Total electors: 2,03,302

Female electors: 96,093

Male electors: 1,07,208

Third gender electors: 1

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Congress candidate Lachchman Dass Arora emerged victorious in the 2000 and 2005 Assembly elections in Haryana by defeating BJP and INLD candidates respectively. In 2009, Independent candidate Gopal Kanda gained over INLD’s Padam Chand by securing 38,147 votes. However, in the 2014 elections, Kanda lost to the INLD’s Makhan Lal Singla, and the INLD came to power in Sirsa for the first time ever.

Demographics: Sirsa, previously known as Sairishaka, finds its mentions in the Mahabharata. It has a considerably large Sikh population and has given numerous notable people, including Hari Singh Dilbar, Sunil Grover and Jagdish Nehra, the former irrigation and education minister in Haryana.