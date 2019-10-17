Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Sion Koliwada profile: BJP's R Tamil Selvan to take on Congress' Ganesh Kumar Yadav

Sion Koliwada Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai city district — Dharavi.

Constituency Name— Sion Koliwada

Constituency Number—179

District Name— Mumbai City

Total Electors— 256075

Female Electors— 111610

Male Electors—144412

Third Gender—53

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014 elections, BJP's Captain R. Tamil Selvan won with 40,869 votes against Shi Sena's Satamkar Mangesh Shridhar who received 37,131 votes. In 2004, Congress candidate Shetty Jagannath Achanna had won against BJP's Dr. Manisha Kayande with a magin of about 20,000 votes.

In 2019 elections, Congress is fielding Ganesh Kumar Yadav against incumbent MLA and BJP candidate Captain R. Tamil Selvan.