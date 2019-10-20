Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Sinnar profile: Shiv Sena's Rajabhau Prakash Waje defends seat against NCP's Manikrao Shivajirao Kokate

Sinnar Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are five reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Nashik district — Baglan (ST), Kalwan (ST), Dindori (ST), Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST).

Constituency Name—Sinnar

Constituency Number—120

District Name— Nashik

Total Electors—300077

Female Electors—141579

Male Electors—158493

Third Gender—5

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections— Shivaji contested the 1999 and 2004 assembly elections as a member of SHS. But in 2009 he contested the assembly elections on the ticket of Congress and won the elections for the third consecutive time. He defeated Waje Prakash Shankar Rao of SHS. Shivaji bagged 75630 votes as against Rao's 72800 votes. In 2014, Rajabhau (Parag) Prakash Waje of SHS won the seat ending the 10 year rule of Kokate Manikrao Shivaji. Shiv Sena won by 20,554 votes. This year, Manikrao Shivajirao Kokate of Nationalist Congress Party will be contesting against Rajabhau Prakash Waje of Shiv Sena.

Demographics — The assembly constituency of Sinnar was represented by Kokate Manikrao Shivaji since 1999 to 2009.

