Singhbhum Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Congress candidate Geeta Kora leads

Singhbhum Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 11,52,570

Female electors: 5,69,126

Male electors: 5,83,444

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Seraikela (ST), Chaibasa (ST), Majhgaon (ST), Jaganathpur (ST), Manoharpur (ST), Chakaradharpur (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Veteran Congress leader Bagun Sumbrai, who passed away in June 2018, won the seat in 2004, defeating BJP’s Laxman Gilua. In 2009, independent candidate Madhu Kora won the election, trouncing BJP’s Barkuwar Gagrai. However, BJP’s Gilua, who is also the current state party unit president, clinched the seat in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: The constituency covers the West Singhbhum district and a part of Seraikella-Kharsawan district. West Singhbhum district, which is a tribal region, has a population of 15,02,338 people, as per the latest census. It ranks first in terms of sex ratio (1005) against the state’s 949. More than 70 percent of the population is engaged in agriculture. In West Singhbhum, tribal groups constitute 67.31 percent of the district population. Its literacy rate is comparatively lower than the state average (66.41 percent) at 58.63 percent.

