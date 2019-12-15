Sindri Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Sindri Assembly Elections 2019 | Sindri, an industrial town in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, will vote in the fourth face of the Assembly election, scheduled for Monday, 16 December.

The Sindri Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of those in which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided not to field its sitting MLA and has given the ticket to one of the new faces for the upcoming election.

Sitting legislator Fulchand Mandal has been denied a ticket in favour of BJP leader Indrajit Mahto.

Mahto has a significant influence over two major communities in the Sindri constituency -- Kurmi and Mahto, Hindustan Times reported. He was a key organiser during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to lay the foundation stone of a fertiliser factory, the report said, adding that he is also the chairman of the Dhanbad district's 20-point programme implementation committee.

“I have been a party worker for long in the area. The party has shown confidence in me by replacing the sitting MLA. I will work hard with the support of all sections so that the party retains seat. I will also seek blessing from the outgoing MLA," Mahto was quoted as saying by the report.

Past election results:

The BJP has largely held power in the constituency since its candidate, Raj Kishore Mahto, emerged victorious in 2005.

In the 2009 Assembly election, Fulchand Mandal, who was then with the Babulal Morandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) party, won the seat. But, he switched over to the BJP for the 2014 polls, and won again with 58,623 votes.

Here is brief information about the constituency:

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 3,16,509

Male: 1,67,989

Female: 1,48,512

Transgender: 8

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 70 percent

Polling stations: 347

Major political parties inn the constituency: BJP, JVM

With inputs from agencies

