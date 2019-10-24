Sindkheda Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Sindkheda Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe category in the Dhule district — Sakri and Shirpur. The BJP has fielded tourism and food and drugs minister Jaykumar Rawal again from the seat for the 2019 Assembly election.

Constituency Name – Sindkheda

Constituency Number – 8

District – Dhule

Total Electors – 3,26,033

Female Electors – 1,60,069

Male Electors – 1,65,964

Third Gender—0

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – BJP candidate Jaykumar J Rawal has retained the constituency since 2009. He had won the Assembly seat in the 2014 elections with a margin of nearly 42,000 votes by defeating NCP's Bedse Sandeep Trayambakrao. However, the winning margin for Rawal was higher in 2009 when he had defeated Congress' Saner Shamkant Raghunath with over 50,000 votes.

