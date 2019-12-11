Simaria Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Simaria (SC) Assembly Election 2019 | The constituency of Simaria, located in the Chatra district of Jharkhand, is a reserved seat that will go the polls in the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Election on 12 December.

The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio in this constituency is 29.77 percent and 6.97 percent respectively out of the total population. Simaria Block is bounded by Chatra and Pathalgada CD Blocks in the north, Katkamdag and Barkagaon CD Blocks, in Hazaribagh district. There are 17 panchayats and 100 villages in Simaria CD Block

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls on 30 November in over five phases. The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020. Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 26

Total population: 3,28,819

Males: 1,73,207

Females: 1,55,612

Polling stations: 338

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 61 percent

Major parties in the fray: BJP, JMM, JVMP, Congress, AJSU are major the major parties active in this seat

Results in last three years: The seat is currently held by Ganesh Ganjhu of JVM. In the 2014 Assembly Elections, he beat Sujeet Kumar Bharati of BJP. Ganesh Ganjhu got 36.5 percent of the votes. On 4 February 2008, a by-election was held in for the Simaria (SC) seat of the Legislative Assembly of the Indian state of Jharkhand. The by-election was called after the death of the sitting MLA Upendra Nath Das. Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Upendra Nath Das, who had been elected from Simaria in the 2005 Jharkhand Legislative Assembly election, died from cancer on 6 August 2007. In the 2005 election, his main competitors had been Ram Chandra Ram from the Communist Party of India and Yogendra Nath Baitha from the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

In 2019, Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the candidature of Yogendra Baitha from Simaria (SC) seat. From JMM, Lobin Hembrom is in the fray against, JVM's Babu Ram Murmu. BJP has fielded Surya Narayan Hansada while AJSU has filed TalaMarandi.

