Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Sillod profile: Sitting MLA Abdul Sattar ditches Congress, joins Shiv Sena ahead of polls

Sillod Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Aurangabad district — Aurangabad West (SC).

Constituency Name— Sillod

Constituency Number—104

District Name—Aurangabad

Total Electors—3,16,937

Female Electors—1,48,574

Male Electors—1,68,363

Others— 0

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections: In 1999, BJP candidate Kale Kisanrao Laxmanrao won the seat receiving 43,079 votes against Abdul Sattar, an Independent candidate. In 2004, BJP fielded Lokhande Sandu Ananada who won the seat receiving 54,290 votes. Lokhanded defeated Abdul Sattar who had contested as a Congress candidate with a very thin margin of 291 votes. in 2009, Congress's Abdul Sattar emerged victorious receiving a total of 98,131 votes. In 2014, Abdul Sattar retained the seat winning the constituency fo Congress for the second time.

This year, Abdul Sattar will be eyeing a third term in Sillod but as a Shiv Sena candidate. His arrival in the saffron fold seems to have upset some local leaders, including former Shiv Sena leader Harshwardhan Jadhav who is now contesting the election as an Independent candidate. According to reports, Jadhav's house and car were recently vandalised after he passed some disapproving comments on Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Congress has fielded Kaisar Azad Shaikh against Abdul Sattar from the constituency.

