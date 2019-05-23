Co-presented by


Silchar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:49:47 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AIFB Badrul Islam Barbhuiya 0 Votes 0% Votes
NPP Nazia Yasmin Mazumdar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Shyam Deo Kurmi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashitava Dutta 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nazmul Haque Laskar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashutosh Bhattacharjee 0 Votes 0% Votes
AITC Hitabrata Roy 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Sushmita Dev 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohendra Chandra Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Puran Lal Goala 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shuvadip Datta 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sabindra Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Rajdeep Roy 0 Votes 0% Votes
Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 10,60,175 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 5,54,540

Female electors: 5,05,635

Assembly Constituencies: Silchar, Sonai, Dholai (SC), Udharbond, Lakhipur, Barkhola, Katigorah

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister Santosh Mohan Dev represented the constituency between 1999 and 2009. In 2009 elections, Kabindra Purkayastha of the BJP won the seat. In the 2014 polls, Congress’ leader Sushmita Dev won the seat defeating Purkayastha.

Demographics: Muslims voters play a significant role during elections in this constituency as they constitute at least 35 percent of the total population. Bengali Hindu voters, most of whom are descendants of refugees from Bangladesh, are also a significant proportion of the population.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:49:47 IST

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:49:47 IST

