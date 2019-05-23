Silchar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 10,60,175 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 5,54,540

Female electors: 5,05,635

Assembly Constituencies: Silchar, Sonai, Dholai (SC), Udharbond, Lakhipur, Barkhola, Katigorah

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister Santosh Mohan Dev represented the constituency between 1999 and 2009. In 2009 elections, Kabindra Purkayastha of the BJP won the seat. In the 2014 polls, Congress’ leader Sushmita Dev won the seat defeating Purkayastha.

Demographics: Muslims voters play a significant role during elections in this constituency as they constitute at least 35 percent of the total population. Bengali Hindu voters, most of whom are descendants of refugees from Bangladesh, are also a significant proportion of the population.

