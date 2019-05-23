Co-presented by


Sikkim Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: close contest between Indra Hang Subba from SKM and Dek Bahadur Katwal from SDF

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 14:50:42 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
SKM Indra Hang Subba 46,411 Votes 49% Votes
SDF Dek Bahadur Katwal 40,061 Votes 42% Votes
BJP Laten Tshering Sherpa 4,533 Votes 5% Votes
INC Bharat Basnett 954 Votes 1% Votes
HSP Biraj Adhikari 646 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 611 Votes 1% Votes
IND Passang Gyali Sherpa 580 Votes 1% Votes
SRP Dhiraj Kumar Rai 473 Votes 1% Votes
IND Mahendra Thapa 155 Votes 0% Votes
SUF Narendra Adhikari 134 Votes 0% Votes
JMBP Sunmaya Gurung 96 Votes 0% Votes
AIP Rabin Rai 81 Votes 0% Votes
Sikkim Lok Sabha Constituency

 Constituency number: 1

 Total electors: 3,70,065 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 1,79,650

Male electors: 1,90,415

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the limits of this constituency were changed. The 32 Assembly segments were redefined. Yoksam and Tashiding Assembly constituencies were joined to form one, as were Chakung and Soreong; and Martam and Rumtek. With the exception of five assembly constituencies—Richenpong, Melli, Rhenock, Gangtok and Sangha—the rest were either dissolved or joined with new regions.

Results in last 4 elections: In 1999, Bhim PD Dahal won the election with a ticket from the SDF. Nakul Das Rai of SDF won the majority again in 2004 election. In 2009, Prem Das Rai, also from SDF, was elected MP from Sikkim. Prem was re-elected in 2014 when he won by a margin of over 41,000 votes.

Demographics: According to the Census of 2011, there are 6,10,577 people living in Sikkim. Almost 58 percent of these people are Hindus and with 27 percent, Buddhists form a sizeable part of the population. Only 25 percent of the total population lives in urban areas. Tourism, horticulture and agriculture form the backbone of the state’s economy. The constituency has remained loyal to SDF.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:50:42 IST

