Sikkim Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: close contest between Indra Hang Subba from SKM and Dek Bahadur Katwal from SDF

Sikkim Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 3,70,065 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 1,79,650

Male electors: 1,90,415

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the limits of this constituency were changed. The 32 Assembly segments were redefined. Yoksam and Tashiding Assembly constituencies were joined to form one, as were Chakung and Soreong; and Martam and Rumtek. With the exception of five assembly constituencies—Richenpong, Melli, Rhenock, Gangtok and Sangha—the rest were either dissolved or joined with new regions.

Results in last 4 elections: In 1999, Bhim PD Dahal won the election with a ticket from the SDF. Nakul Das Rai of SDF won the majority again in 2004 election. In 2009, Prem Das Rai, also from SDF, was elected MP from Sikkim. Prem was re-elected in 2014 when he won by a margin of over 41,000 votes.

Demographics: According to the Census of 2011, there are 6,10,577 people living in Sikkim. Almost 58 percent of these people are Hindus and with 27 percent, Buddhists form a sizeable part of the population. Only 25 percent of the total population lives in urban areas. Tourism, horticulture and agriculture form the backbone of the state’s economy. The constituency has remained loyal to SDF.

