Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2019 voting LIVE Updates: Baichung Bhutia casts vote; 22% voting in Sikkim till 8.30 am

Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2019 Voting LATEST Updates: Working president of Hamro Sikkim Party and former footballer Baichung Bhutia cast his vote at Pangthang, East Sikkim.

The Election Commission has established 6 pink polling booths in the west district of Sikkim. They are completely managed by the women staff in the district for the Assembly election.

M. Lokesh, Deputy Commissioner, told presspersons that the all the staff at these stations, including presiding officers and polling officers, will be women. Even female security personnel will be deployed here. The polling stations will be painted in pink hues and the staff will also be attired in pink.

He said the objective behind the establishment of pink polling stations was to motivate women voters to exercise their franchise, reports The Hindu.

Over four lakh voters in Sikkim and around 8 lakh voters in Arunachal Pradesh will elect the Legislative Assemblies in their respective states on 11 April.

While the Sikkim Assembly has 32 seats, the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly has 60 seats. Polling will begin at 7 am in both the states.

In Sikkim, 150 candidates are in the fray. Among the prominent candidates is Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who is contesting from Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang. Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia and his party Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) are also contesting the polls. Bhutia will contest from two seats, including Gangtok.

The state has 4,32,306 voters, comprising of 2,20,305 males and 2,12,001 females. The number of first-time voters is 30,480 and the 2,042 People with Disabilities (PWD) voters have been registered. The state will have 567 polling stations spread of four districts.

In Arunachal Pradesh, 181 candidates are contesting from 57 of the 60 Assembly constituencies. BJP candidates were elected from the Along East constituency in West Siang district, Yachuli seat in Lower Subansiri district and Dirang seat in West Kameng district. In the remaining 57 seats, BJP, Congress, Conrad Sangma’s National People's Party (NPP), Janata Dal (Secular), Janata Dal (United), People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) and the All India Party (AIP) have fielded their candidates. There are also 11 independents in the fray for the assembly polls.

Arunachal Pradesh has a total of 7,94,162 voters, including 4,01,601 women and 3,000 physically-challenged. Voters will exercise their franchise at 2,202 polling booths, including 518 polling stations which had to be reached on foot.

While 39 polling stations in Sikkim will be manned by all-women personnel, Arunachal Pradesh will have 11 polling stations exclusively for women.

As many as 3,600 polling personnel and 4,000 security men, including 10 companies of SSB, have been deployed for election duty in Sikkim. At 120 polling stations which have been identified as critical, Centre Para Military forces will be deployed to supervise security arrangements.

Over 13,000 polling personnel have been engaged in Arunachal Pradesh and 45 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), comprising ITBP, CRPF, along with over 7,000 state civil police personnel, have been deployed to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in the state.

The state has 281 vulnerable polling booths and 662 critical polling stations. Maximum security personnel have been deployed in insurgency-hit Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts. While the Luguthang polling booth under Mukto constituency in Tawang district is the highest polling station located at an altitude of about 13,583 feet, the Hayuliang constituency in remote Anjaw district has only one voter.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.