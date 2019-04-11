Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2019 voting LIVE Updates: Baichung Bhutia casts vote; 22% voting in Sikkim till 8.30 am

Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2019 Voting LATEST Updates: Working president of Hamro Sikkim Party and former footballer Baichung Bhutia cast his vote at Pangthang, East Sikkim.
The Election Commission has established 6 pink polling booths in the west district of Sikkim. They are completely managed by the women staff in the district for the Assembly election.
M. Lokesh, Deputy Commissioner, told presspersons that the all the staff at these stations, including presiding officers and polling officers, will be women. Even female security personnel will be deployed here. The polling stations will be painted in pink hues and the staff will also be attired in pink.
He said the objective behind the establishment of pink polling stations was to motivate women voters to exercise their franchise, reports The Hindu.
Over four lakh voters in Sikkim and around 8 lakh voters in Arunachal Pradesh will elect the Legislative Assemblies in their respective states on 11 April.
While the Sikkim Assembly has 32 seats, the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly has 60 seats. Polling will begin at 7 am in both the states.
In Sikkim, 150 candidates are in the fray. Among the prominent candidates is Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who is contesting from Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang. Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia and his party Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) are also contesting the polls. Bhutia will contest from two seats, including Gangtok.
The state has 4,32,306 voters, comprising of 2,20,305 males and 2,12,001 females. The number of first-time voters is 30,480 and the 2,042 People with Disabilities (PWD) voters have been registered. The state will have 567 polling stations spread of four districts.
In Arunachal Pradesh, 181 candidates are contesting from 57 of the 60 Assembly constituencies. BJP candidates were elected from the Along East constituency in West Siang district, Yachuli seat in Lower Subansiri district and Dirang seat in West Kameng district. In the remaining 57 seats, BJP, Congress, Conrad Sangma’s National People's Party (NPP), Janata Dal (Secular), Janata Dal (United), People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) and the All India Party (AIP) have fielded their candidates. There are also 11 independents in the fray for the assembly polls.
Arunachal Pradesh has a total of 7,94,162 voters, including 4,01,601 women and 3,000 physically-challenged. Voters will exercise their franchise at 2,202 polling booths, including 518 polling stations which had to be reached on foot.
While 39 polling stations in Sikkim will be manned by all-women personnel, Arunachal Pradesh will have 11 polling stations exclusively for women.
As many as 3,600 polling personnel and 4,000 security men, including 10 companies of SSB, have been deployed for election duty in Sikkim. At 120 polling stations which have been identified as critical, Centre Para Military forces will be deployed to supervise security arrangements.
Over 13,000 polling personnel have been engaged in Arunachal Pradesh and 45 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), comprising ITBP, CRPF, along with over 7,000 state civil police personnel, have been deployed to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in the state.
The state has 281 vulnerable polling booths and 662 critical polling stations. Maximum security personnel have been deployed in insurgency-hit Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts. While the Luguthang polling booth under Mukto constituency in Tawang district is the highest polling station located at an altitude of about 13,583 feet, the Hayuliang constituency in remote Anjaw district has only one voter.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 09:33:20 IST
Highlights
22% voting in Sikkim till 8.30 am
In Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh people are casting their votes for all the assembly constituencies. Sikkim will complete the polling a single-phase on Thursday.
Working president of Hamro Sikkim Party and former footballer Baichung Bhutia casts his vote
Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, who is the working president of the Hamro Sikkim party (HSP) is contesting in two assembly seats. One of the seats being contested by Bhutia is that of Gangtok which is reserved for indigenous Bhutia-Lepcha community.
Sikkim sets up 'pink booths' for women voters; manned exclusively by women security personnel
The Election Commission has established 6 pink polling booths in the west district of Sikkim. They are completely managed by the women staff in the district for the assembly election. "The objective behind the establishment of pink polling stations was to motivate women voters to exercise their franchise," said M. Lokesh, Deputy Commissioner, reports The Hindu
Sikkim polls begin; voters que at the booth
First voter is a senior citizen in PS 14/4 in Sikkim. He was presented with a traditional scarf after voting at the booth
Sikkim voting alongside Lok Sabha elections for the fourth consecutive time
People of Sikkim will vote for the 32 Assembly seats on 11 April. This will be the fourth consecutive time that the Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the state. Among the prominent candidates is Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who is contesting from Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang. Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia and his party Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) are also contesting the polls.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
09:30 (IST)
22% voting in Sikkim till 8.30 am
In Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh people are casting their votes for all the assembly constituencies. Sikkim will complete the polling a single-phase on Thursday.
09:21 (IST)
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu appeals voters to exercise franchise
Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu is seeking a re-election from Mukto Assembly seat for the third consecutive term. Khandu is the richest among 184 candidates contesting the state polls, with assets worth more than Rs. 163 crore.
09:02 (IST)
Working president of Hamro Sikkim Party and former footballer Baichung Bhutia casts his vote
Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, who is the working president of the Hamro Sikkim party (HSP) is contesting in two assembly seats. One of the seats being contested by Bhutia is that of Gangtok which is reserved for indigenous Bhutia-Lepcha community.
08:57 (IST)
Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling seeks record sixth successive term as MLA
Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kimar Chamling is contesting from two assembly seats -- Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang. Chamling urged the electorate to repose their faith in him to usher in development in the state.
Chamling had said if his party is elected to power, he will empower the urban local bodies to serve the people in better way.
08:19 (IST)
Sikkim 2019 Assembly elections: Voters are welcomed at the polling stations
As citizens que up at the polling booths, voters at Sikkim are presented with traditional scarfs as they step out to exercise their votes.
08:15 (IST)
Sikkim 2019 Assembly elections: 'I Voted' stickers distributed at the poll booths
To encourage women voters, the pink polling stations are managed by women officials. These booths have one presiding officer, three polling officials, and security personnel. Post the voting, women and PwD voters were presented with 'I Voted' stickers.
08:06 (IST)
Sikkim sets up 'pink booths' for women voters; manned exclusively by women security personnel
The Election Commission has established 6 pink polling booths in the west district of Sikkim. They are completely managed by the women staff in the district for the assembly election. "The objective behind the establishment of pink polling stations was to motivate women voters to exercise their franchise," said M. Lokesh, Deputy Commissioner, reports The Hindu
07:53 (IST)
Sikkim polls begin; voters que at the booth
First voter is a senior citizen in PS 14/4 in Sikkim. He was presented with a traditional scarf after voting at the booth
07:21 (IST)
Sikkim voting alongside Lok Sabha elections for the fourth consecutive time
People of Sikkim will vote for the 32 Assembly seats on 11 April. This will be the fourth consecutive time that the Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the state. Among the prominent candidates is Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who is contesting from Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang. Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia and his party Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) are also contesting the polls.
07:18 (IST)
Polling for the Assembly elections at Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh began at 7 am
Polling for Assembly Elections in four states – Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, began alongside the Lok Sabha elections on 11 April. While the Sikkim Assembly has 32 seats, the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly has 60 seats. While Sikkim has 150 candidates are in the fray, Arunachal Pradesh has 181 candidates contesting from 57 of the 60 Assembly constituencies.