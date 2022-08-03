Politics

Siddaramiah's 75th birthday: DK Shivakumar at former Karnataka CM's bash; traffic on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Karnataka, is expected to attend the birthday celebrations of former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah

FP Staff August 03, 2022 16:24:57 IST
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar at former CM Siddaramiah's 75th birthday celebrations. Twitter/@DKShivakumar

Bengaluru: Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah is celebrating his 75th birthday on Wednesday, 3 August, in Davanagere. Party president in Karnataka DK Shivakumar attended the celebrations.

Shivakumar also tweeted a picture, wishing Siddaramiah on his birthday. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also be attending Siddaramaiah's birthday celebrations.

Gandhi is on a visit to Karnataka to attend the party's political affairs committee meeting today, ahead of the upcoming 2023 assembly polls.

He also visited the Murugarajendra Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the region, during the visit.

Talking about the bash, Siddaramaiah, in an interview to News18, said his friends and well-wishers felt it was necessary to celebrate the important landmark in his life.

“Actually, nobody knows my real birthdate. My school headmaster Ranjana put this date on my school certificate. My parents are illiterate and did not know how to keep records of our dates of birth. So the date 3 August was first mentioned by my headmaster. This is why I never celebrated my birthday. But this time, my friends and well-wishers convinced me and I reluctantly agreed,” the Karnataka Leader of Opposition said.

Meanwhile, big cut-outs have been put up in most parts of Karnataka. A 3,000-metre-long pictorial biography of Siddaramaiah marked the launch of grand celebrations for his 75th birthday.

Traffic snarls as long as 6km on Pune-Bengaluru highway in Davanagere district was seen on Wednesday morning as thousands congregated for the birthday celebration of Siddaramaiah.

Over 325 buses of the Northwest Karnataka Road Transport Corporation were booked for the birthday celebrations in Davangere, till Sunday. Some North-western districts are expected to witness more traffic disturbances as hundreds of buses will be travelling.

The birthday bash of the Karnataka politician, Siddaramaiah will be celebrated throughout August in various parts of the state. However, it has triggered controversy in the party's Karnataka unit over the CM post.

Siddaramaiah served as Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2013 to 2018. The massive convention over Siddaramaiah's birthday is being called ‘Siddaramotsava’.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: August 03, 2022 16:54:07 IST

