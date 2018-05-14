You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Siddaramaiah won't stand in way of Dalit CM: A look back at communities to which Karnataka CMs belonged

Politics FP Staff May 14, 2018 12:29:28 IST

Incumbent Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday gave his strongest indication yet that he was cognisant of the notion that he may have to step aside as chief ministerial candidate even if his party is part of a ruling coalition in the state.

After telling reporters that this election would be his last, he added, "I have no issues. If the high command says they want to appoint a Dalit as chief minister, I will say go ahead. I am not opposed to anybody."

It's worth noting at this point that in the 66 years since the formation of the first Assembly in then Mysore State, there have largely been Vokkaliga and Lingayat chief ministers at the helm, but never one who was a Dalit.

Here's a table to put Siddaramaiah's statement into perspective:

State Assembly Name Party Caste
Mysore First Kengal Hanumanthaiah Congress Vokkaliga
Mysore First Kadidal Manjappa Congress Vokkaliga
Mysore First/Second Siddavanahalli Nijalingappa Congress Vokkaliga
Mysore Second Basappa Danappa Jatti Congress Lingayat
Mysore Third Shivalingappa Rudrappa Kanthi Congress Lingayat
Mysore Third/Fourth Siddavanahalli Nijalingappa Congress Vokkaliga
Mysore Fourth Veerendra Patil Congress (O) Lingayat
Karnataka Fifth D Devaraj Urs Congress Arasu
Karnataka Sixth D Devaraj Urs Congress Arasu
Karnataka Sixth R Gundu Rao Congress Brahmin
Karnataka Seventh Ramakrishna Hegde Janata Party Brahmin
Karnataka Eighth Ramakrishna Hegde Janata Party Brahmin
Karnataka Eighth Somappa Rayappa Bommai Janata Party Lingayat
Karnataka Ninth Veerendra Patil Congress (O) Lingayat
Karnataka Ninth Sarekoppa Bangarappa Congress Ediga
Karnataka Ninth M Veerappa Moily Congress Devadiga
Karnataka Tenth HD Deve Gowda Janata Dal Vokkaliga
Karnataka Tenth Jayadevappa Halappa Patel Janata Dal Lingayat
Karnataka Eleventh Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna Congress Vokkaliga
Karnataka Twelfth N Dharam Singh Congress Rajput
Karnataka Twelfth HD Kumaraswamy Janata Dal (S) Vokkaliga
Karnataka Twelfth BS Yeddyurappa BJP Lingayat
Karnataka Thirteenth BS Yeddyurappa BJP Lingayat
Karnataka Thirteenth DV Sadananda Gowda BJP Vokkaliga
Karnataka Thirteenth Jagadish Shettar BJP Lingayat
Karnataka Fourteenth Siddaramaiah Congress Kuruba

Follow all the latest from the Karnataka elections here


Updated Date: May 14, 2018 12:29 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores