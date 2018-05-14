Siddaramaiah won't stand in way of Dalit CM: A look back at communities to which Karnataka CMs belonged

Incumbent Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday gave his strongest indication yet that he was cognisant of the notion that he may have to step aside as chief ministerial candidate even if his party is part of a ruling coalition in the state.

After telling reporters that this election would be his last, he added, "I have no issues. If the high command says they want to appoint a Dalit as chief minister, I will say go ahead. I am not opposed to anybody."

It's worth noting at this point that in the 66 years since the formation of the first Assembly in then Mysore State, there have largely been Vokkaliga and Lingayat chief ministers at the helm, but never one who was a Dalit.

Here's a table to put Siddaramaiah's statement into perspective:

State Assembly Name Party Caste Mysore First Kengal Hanumanthaiah Congress Vokkaliga Mysore First Kadidal Manjappa Congress Vokkaliga Mysore First/Second Siddavanahalli Nijalingappa Congress Vokkaliga Mysore Second Basappa Danappa Jatti Congress Lingayat Mysore Third Shivalingappa Rudrappa Kanthi Congress Lingayat Mysore Third/Fourth Siddavanahalli Nijalingappa Congress Vokkaliga Mysore Fourth Veerendra Patil Congress (O) Lingayat Karnataka Fifth D Devaraj Urs Congress Arasu Karnataka Sixth D Devaraj Urs Congress Arasu Karnataka Sixth R Gundu Rao Congress Brahmin Karnataka Seventh Ramakrishna Hegde Janata Party Brahmin Karnataka Eighth Ramakrishna Hegde Janata Party Brahmin Karnataka Eighth Somappa Rayappa Bommai Janata Party Lingayat Karnataka Ninth Veerendra Patil Congress (O) Lingayat Karnataka Ninth Sarekoppa Bangarappa Congress Ediga Karnataka Ninth M Veerappa Moily Congress Devadiga Karnataka Tenth HD Deve Gowda Janata Dal Vokkaliga Karnataka Tenth Jayadevappa Halappa Patel Janata Dal Lingayat Karnataka Eleventh Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna Congress Vokkaliga Karnataka Twelfth N Dharam Singh Congress Rajput Karnataka Twelfth HD Kumaraswamy Janata Dal (S) Vokkaliga Karnataka Twelfth BS Yeddyurappa BJP Lingayat Karnataka Thirteenth BS Yeddyurappa BJP Lingayat Karnataka Thirteenth DV Sadananda Gowda BJP Vokkaliga Karnataka Thirteenth Jagadish Shettar BJP Lingayat Karnataka Fourteenth Siddaramaiah Congress Kuruba

