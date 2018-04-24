You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Siddaramaiah hits back at BJP on dynasty politics remarks, says Yedyurappa's son too was an MP

Politics PTI Apr 24, 2018 19:07:50 IST

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B S Yeddyurappa for calling Congress a party of dynastic politics as he questioned the credentials of the saffron party to make the attack. He questioned BJP's "moral grounds" for calling Congress a party of dynastic politics when Yeddyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra had been elected to parliament and the assembly in the past.

File image of Siddaramaiah. PTI

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. PTI

"Who is Raghavendra? Whose son is he? Is he not Yeddyurappa's son? Raghavendra was MP.What should we call it? Shouldn't we call it dynastic politics? These people (BJP) are fooling around everyone," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

He was referring to Yeddyurappa's repeated charge during the campaign that the Congress was a party of dynastic politics. Raghavendra was a Lok Sabha member and is now an MLA. Yeddyurappa's second son Vijayendra was also projected as a candidate from Varuna to take on Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra in the 12 May assembly elections. But it was announced by Yeddyurappa that he would not contest.

Predicting a Congress victory, Siddaramaiah claimed BJP's chief ministerial candidate was always "a weak man" and would not win the election."Yeddyurappa is always weak, not just now. He is a tainted person. How can a tainted person be strong?... People are not ready to accept him as a leader because his personality is tainted," he added.

Yatindra is contesting from Varuna, which the chief minister had represented. Siddaramaiah is now contesting from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and Badami in Bagalkot district in north Karnataka.


Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 19:07 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores