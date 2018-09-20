Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of trying to 'lure' Congress MLAs, says Karnataka government is stable

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday night again rejected reports of any dissent in the state Congress unit, but alleged that the BJP was trying to bribe his party's MLAs.

Our government is stable, none of the @INCKarnataka MLAs have gone to Mumbai. @BJP4Karnataka is trying to lure our MLAs by offering 100 times more money than what @narendramodi promised to deposit in everyone's account. Our MLAs have shared all the details with the party. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 20, 2018

On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah—who heads the coordination committee of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government—rubbished reports of dissent in the Congress and said media reports of it were 'baseless.'

"There is nothing, no discord. Whatever is coming in the media does not have even an iota of truth.... It is totally baseless," he told reporters after meeting the Jarkiholi brothers.

Congress has been hit by internal dissent, triggered by a faction of MLAs led by minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is locked in a turf war with another minister DK Shivakumar.

The Jarkiholi brothers' activities have led to speculation that BJP was fishing in troubled waters and was in touch with them to dislodge the government.

The siblings are upset over Shivakumar allegedly trying to challenge their supremacy in Belagavi district through MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Siddaramaiah said there are six ministerial posts to be filled and many aspirants for the posts, leading to speculation in the media about dissidence in the party. The former chief minister claimed that the BJP was trying to destabilise the government and many MLAs have said that some people from the BJP approached them.

"It is true that the BJP is trying to destabilise this government. They have given up all the civility to come to power.There is no discord in our party," Siddaramaiah asserted.

With inputs from PTI