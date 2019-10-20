Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Shrivardhan profile: Ex-state minister's daughter Aditi Tatkare to take on Shiv Sena's Vinod Ghosalkar

Shrivardhan Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

Constituency Name—Shrivardhan

Constituency Number—193

District Name—Raigad

Total Electors—257260

Female Electors—131298

Male Electors—125962

Third Gender—0

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections—In 2014, NCP's Avdhoot Anil Tatkare won with 61,038 votes against Shiv Sena's Ravi Munde who secured 60,961 votes. In 2009 NCP's Tatkare Sunil Dattatrey won with 66,141 votes against Shiv Sena's Tukaram Surve who secured 55,270 votes.

In 2019, NCP is fielding Aditi Sunil Tatkare while Vinod Ramchandra Ghosalkar is representing Shiv Sena in this constituency.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .