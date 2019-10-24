Shrirampur Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Shrirampur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Ahmednagar district — Akole (ST) and Shrirampur (SC).

Constituency Name—Shrirampur

Constituency Number—220

District Name—Ahmednagar

Total Electors—286552

Female Electors—140018

Male Electors—146479

Third Gender—55

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–This constituency has been under the rule of Congress since 1995 assembly elections. In 2014, the party's candidate Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble defeated Wakchaure Bhausaheb Rajaram of BJP with a margin of over 12,000 votes. In 2009 elections he won against Shiv Sena's Dolas Bhausaheb Karbhar who received 38,922 votes against Kamble's 59,819 votes. In 2004, Congress candidate Jayant Murlidhar Sasane won with 61,521 votes against Shiv Sena's Murkute Bhanudas Kashinath who received 54,358 votes.

In 2019, Congress is fielding Kanade Lahu Natha against the former Congress candidate Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble who quit the party to join hands with Shiv Sena ahead of assembly polls this year.

