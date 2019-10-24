Shrigonda Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Shrigonda Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Ahmednagar district — Akole (ST) and Shrirampur (SC).

Constituency Name—Shrigonda

Constituency Number—226

District Name—Ahmednagar

Total Electors—3,10,229

Female Electors—1,47,877

Male Electors—1,62,349

Third Gender—3

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–In the 2014 election, Jagtap Rahul Kundlikrao of NCP won against BJP candidate Pachpute Babanrao Bhikaji with a margin of about 14,000 votes. In both 2009 and 2004 elections, NCP candidate Pachpute Babanrao Bhikaji won against BJP candidate Nagawade Rajendra Shivajirao who was formerly from Congress. In 1999 election, Nagawade Shivaji Narayan won this seat on Congress ticket by defeating NCP's Pachpute Babanrao Bhikaji.

Ghanshyam Prataprao Shelar of NCP, Pachpute Babanrao Bhikaji of BJP and Sunil Laxman Ohal from BJP will be locking horns in this Assembly elections

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .