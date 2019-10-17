You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Shrigonda profile: NCP looks to extend winning streak in seat it has held since 2004

Politics FP Research Oct 17, 2019 21:36:45 IST pollpedia

  • Shrigonda is the 226th constituency in 288 constituencies in the state.

  • This year, there are a total of 310229 electors. Out of the total, 147877 are female and 162349 are male electors.

  • Jagtap R Kundlikrao of the NCP won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Shrigonda Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Ahmednagar district — Akole (ST) and Shrirampur (SC).

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Shrigonda profile: NCP looks to extend winning streak in seat it has held since 2004

Representational image. AP

Constituency Name—Shrigonda

Constituency Number—226

District Name—Ahmednagar

Total Electors—3,10,229

Female Electors—1,47,877

Male Electors—1,62,349

Third Gender—3

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–In the 2014 election, Jagtap Rahul Kundlikrao of NCP won against BJP candidate Pachpute Babanrao Bhikaji with a margin of about 14,000 votes. In both 2009 and 2004 elections, NCP candidate Pachpute Babanrao Bhikaji won against BJP candidate Nagawade Rajendra Shivajirao who was formerly from Congress. In 1999 election, Nagawade Shivaji Narayan won this seat on Congress ticket by defeating NCP's Pachpute Babanrao Bhikaji.

Ghanshyam Prataprao Shelar of NCP, Pachpute Babanrao Bhikaji of BJP and Sunil Laxman Ohal from BJP will be locking horns in this Assembly elections

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 21:36:45 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores