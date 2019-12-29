Show of Opposition unity as Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister; Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav attend event

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand in Ranchi on Sunday.

Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren. A galaxy of leaders from across the political spectrum graced the occasion at Mohrabadi Ground in Ranchi.

Ranchi: Hemant Soren takes oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand; oath administered by Governor Droupadi Murmu. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/DuZEWF8pKY — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

In a show of Opposition strength, Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav were among the senior leaders who attended the event.

Jharkhand: Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel & DMK President MK Stalin at the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand CM designate Hemant Soren, in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/PAebDpNypK — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

Other Opposition leaders who attended the event included Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, Communist Party of India's (CPI) Atul Kumar Anjan, and D Raja, CPM leader Sitaraman Yechury, and RPN Singh, who was Congress in-charge of Jharkhand Assembly polls.

Former chief minister and JMM president Shibu Soren was also present to witness his son taking oath for the second time as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Former chief minister Raghubar Das, who lost in the polls, also graced the occasion.

Jharkhand: Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das at the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand CM designate Hemant Soren, in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/NjBY0wvKMN — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

The event was termed as 'Sankalp Diwas' by mark beginning of an era of new Jharkhand.

JMM fought the Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress party and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and got a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house. JMM won 30 seats, while Congress and RJD secured 16 and one seat respectively in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.