Shopian school bus attack: Shiv Sena MP demands President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, says no law and order left

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Wednesday demanded imposition of the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming a "miserable failure" of law and order in the state, where a school bus was attacked by stone-pelters in militant-affected Shopian district.

The Sena's ally BJP is the junior partner in the PDP-led government in the border state. Sawant also said the PDP-BJP government has "failed" on all fronts.

"There is no law and order left in Jammu and Kashmir. If stones can be pelted on students, who is safe there? The government there has miserably failed on all fronts, including law and order," he told reporters.

The Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai South said while the government talks about reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, it should first get its own house in order.

"Earlier, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir (Mehbooba Mufti) supported those who had pelted stones on our jawans. She used to justify their actions. Today, children are being made scapegoats," he said.

Sawant demanded imposition of the President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it will help in restoring law and order in the state.

"Imposing the President's Rule is not the solution. However, at least there will be some law and order in the state when there is none," he said.

A Class II student suffered a head injury when the bus carrying him and others was pelted with stones on Wednesday morning, triggering angry reactions from the chief minister and other political leaders.

Police said the bus of a private school was attacked by stone pelters in Zavooora area, injuring the student identified as Rehan Gorsai.

The bus was carrying close to 35 students.

The incident evoked sharp reaction from Mufti, who said perpetrators of this senseless and cowardly act will be brought to justice soon.