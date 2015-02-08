The pre- poll election surveys so far have been painting a very unfavourable picture for the BJP and PM Modi in his final speech on the campaign trail appealed to the crowd to vote for the BJP saying a “conspiracy” had been hatched by “bazaaru log” (people who can be bought) to “mislead the country” with such surveys.

“Hindustan mein logon ko gumraah karne ke liye kaise kaise conspiracy ki jaati hai (look at the conspiracies that are hatched to mislead people of the country)… in the last assembly elections, seena taan kar kucch bazaaru log survey ghoshit karte thay, aur 50 seat de di thi (in the last assembly election, some people who can be bought came out with surveys giving one party 50 seats)… newspaper nikaalo, you will get the proof. When the results came in, the one which had been projected as the winner was not even the largest party,” Modi said, according to the Indian Express, adding, “Even when I contested from Varanasi for the Lok Sabha, they (surveys) said Modi will lose by three lakh votes. I don’t know who they (pollsters) are.”

It is not clear which pre-Varanasi poll the PM is referring to, however. But it is ironic to note that Arvind Kejriwal had similarly lashed out against the India Today-Cicero survey that had predicted third place for him in Varanasi, tweeting, “Aaj Tak running a completely farzi poll. Sold out to Modi. Aroon Purie sold his soul?”

What was ‘farzi’ in 2014 is now ‘bazaar which has become the word of the moment.

Newspapers headlined their front page stories taking a cue from Modi’s bazaaru comment, the Indian Express chose to go with “BJP’s hope: All exit polls Bazaaru.”

Twitter meanwhile has gone on a “bazaaru log” frenzy making it one of the most talked about topics with several celebrities taking to the social media site to share their views on Modi’s comment.

Time to start a ‘Bazaaru Log” Party ! ” Bazaaru” is the word of the year. Thanks Narendra M for your contribution to national vocabulary.

Bazaaru is the new sickular? — Arunava Sinha (@arunava) February 8, 2015

DCs new Indian journalist villain will be called Bizzarro Bazaaru — samit basu (@samitbasu) February 5, 2015

Just trying to visualise the reaction if MMS had called media “bazaaru.” — Sidharth Bhatia (@bombaywallah) February 5, 2015

BREAKING: PM assures that only those journos under Sanghi patronage are bazaaru and he cant possibly know or comment about others. — Je Suis Bazaaru (@brownbrumby) February 5, 2015

Suprabhatam! Feel sorry for pollsters. get it wrong, will be accused of being ‘bazaaru’; if they get it right, will be called ‘tukka’! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 5, 2015

From where modi gets the idea that media is Bazaaru, may not be difficult to guess. pic.twitter.com/EkOISNyT6X — Sir Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhaqat) February 5, 2015

Long after we are gone, historians will address Modi as Bazaaru PM. He has ensured that today. — Sunil Varma SWL (@rjsunilvarma) February 4, 2015

