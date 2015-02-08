From Shobha De to Chetan Bhagat: Twitter reacts to Modi's 'bazaaru log' comments
PM Modi in his final speech on the campaign trail appealed to the crowd to vote for the BJP saying a “conspiracy” had been hatched by “bazaaru log” (people who can be bought) to “mislead the country” with such surveys.
The pre- poll election surveys so far have been painting a very unfavourable picture for the BJP and PM Modi in his final speech on the campaign trail appealed to the crowd to vote for the BJP saying a “conspiracy” had been hatched by “bazaaru log” (people who can be bought) to “mislead the country” with such surveys.
“Hindustan mein logon ko gumraah karne ke liye kaise kaise conspiracy ki jaati hai (look at the conspiracies that are hatched to mislead people of the country)… in the last assembly elections, seena taan kar kucch bazaaru log survey ghoshit karte thay, aur 50 seat de di thi (in the last assembly election, some people who can be bought came out with surveys giving one party 50 seats)… newspaper nikaalo, you will get the proof. When the results came in, the one which had been projected as the winner was not even the largest party,” Modi said, according to the Indian Express, adding, “Even when I contested from Varanasi for the Lok Sabha, they (surveys) said Modi will lose by three lakh votes. I don’t know who they (pollsters) are.”
It is not clear which pre-Varanasi poll the PM is referring to, however. But it is ironic to note that Arvind Kejriwal had similarly lashed out against the India Today-Cicero survey that had predicted third place for him in Varanasi, tweeting, “Aaj Tak running a completely farzi poll. Sold out to Modi. Aroon Purie sold his soul?”
What was ‘farzi’ in 2014 is now ‘bazaar which has become the word of the moment.
Newspapers headlined their front page stories taking a cue from Modi’s bazaaru comment, the Indian Express chose to go with “BJP’s hope: All exit polls Bazaaru.”
Twitter meanwhile has gone on a “bazaaru log” frenzy making it one of the most talked about topics with several celebrities taking to the social media site to share their views on Modi’s comment.
Time to start a ‘Bazaaru Log” Party ! ” Bazaaru” is the word of the year. Thanks Narendra M for your contribution to national vocabulary.
Time to start a ‘Bazaaru Log” Party ! ” Bazaaru” is the word of the year. Thanks Narendra M for your contribution to national vocabulary.
— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 8, 2015
Bazaaru is the new sickular?
— Arunava Sinha (@arunava) February 8, 2015
DCs new Indian journalist villain will be called Bizzarro Bazaaru
— samit basu (@samitbasu) February 5, 2015
Just trying to visualise the reaction if MMS had called media “bazaaru.”
— Sidharth Bhatia (@bombaywallah) February 5, 2015
BREAKING: PM assures that only those journos under Sanghi patronage are bazaaru and he cant possibly know or comment about others.
— Je Suis Bazaaru (@brownbrumby) February 5, 2015
Suprabhatam! Feel sorry for pollsters. get it wrong, will be accused of being ‘bazaaru’; if they get it right, will be called ‘tukka’!
— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 5, 2015
From where modi gets the idea that media is Bazaaru, may not be difficult to guess. pic.twitter.com/EkOISNyT6X
— Sir Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhaqat) February 5, 2015
Long after we are gone, historians will address Modi as Bazaaru PM. He has ensured that today.
— Sunil Varma SWL (@rjsunilvarma) February 4, 2015
BREAKING: PM assures that only those journos under Sanghi patronage are bazaaru and he cant possibly know or comment about others.
— Je Suis Bazaaru (@brownbrumby) February 5, 2015
When a PM who wears 10 L suit,attends meeting with World leaders n business elites, says ” Bazaaru”, it only means PANIC. #DelhiFightClub
— Robin Van Farzi (@Johnny_Unchain) February 4, 2015
also read
Delhi seethes after hit-and-run horror
Protests have gripped Delhi after the horrific hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was killed. On Tuesday, many led by AAP demanded the resignation of Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena for trying to cover up the matter
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 event to be held on 27 January; check details here
Ministry of Education announced that the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 event will be held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi
BJP National Executive Meeting: Traffic advisory issued for PM Modi's roadshow in Delhi today
The roadshow, previously planned for Tuesday, will now be held today from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street after a change in the party's schedule