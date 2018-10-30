Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweets at Rahul Gandhi, says will file criminal defamation suit for 'false allegations' in Vyapam, Panama papers case

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced his decision to file a criminal defamation suit against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making "patently false allegations" against him.

In a tweet, the chief minister said that Rahul had been making "frivolous and malafide statements" against him and his family in the Vyapam scam and the Panama papers case.

Mr @RahulGandhi

You have been making patently false allegations of Vyapam to Panama Papers against me and my family. Tomorrow, I am filing a criminal defamation suit for maximum damages against you for frivolous and malafide statements. Let law take its own course now. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 29, 2018

In a series of tweets, the chief minister slammed the Congress for a "culture that always demeans the BJP's ground leaders". He said, "The prime minister (Narendra Modi), is called 'vile' and 'bicchu', I am called 'nalayak'. Staying away from power is probably going to be difficult for them and have an impact on their mental health."

He added, "The Congress over the past several years has been making unrestrained allegations about me and my family." Chouhan said that his decision to file the suit was taken after Rahul mentioned that Chouhan's son Kartikey had been named in the Panama papers case.

Addressing a public meeting on Monday in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, Rahul had targeted Chouhan, alleging that "rampant corruption" had taken place in the state during his rule. He claimed that the name of the son of 'mamaji', a chief minister, had figured in the Panama Papers but no action was taken against him.

Though Rahul did not specifically mention the chief minister, it is speculated that he was referring to Chouhan because he is popularly known as 'mamaji'.

"On one side, you have the 'chowkidaar', on the other side you have 'mamaji'. The name of the son of 'mamaji' figured in the Panama papers," Rahul said. He added that even former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif was jailed after his name appeared in the case, but "no action has been taken against the son of a chief minister".

Madhya Pradesh is set to go to polls later in November.

