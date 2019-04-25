Shivraj Singh Chouhan to write to EC to complain against Chhindwara district collector for stopping him from campaigning in region

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday wrote a letter to the Election Commission urging it to take an action against Chhindwara district collector for allegedly stopping him from conducting a political campaign in the region.

"I have come to election commission office to file a complaint against the collector of Chhindwara. Yesterday, I went to for election campaigning in the region. I was scheduled to reach the place at 5.30 but they denied permission to the land chopper. I urged them to take action against Collector in the matter," he said while speaking to media in Bhopal.

"Earlier, in West Bengal didi (Mamata Banerjee) stopped me and now Dada (Kamal Nath) is stopping me to enter Chhindwara. In a democracy, everyone is allowed to do campaigns. But these people (District Election Officer and Chhindwara district collector) are deliberately trying to spoil my rallies," he added. "It is unfortunate that the collector is not allowing star campaigners of the BJP for electioneering," he added.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister approached the EC after permission was denied to land his chopper in the region on Wednesday. "If you will stop my helicopter, I will go by car. If you will stop my car, I will cover the distance on foot. No one can stop me from going."

The election in Chhindwara will take place on 29 April and the counting of the votes will take place on 23 May. The main candidates are Nakul Kamal Nath (Congress), Nathansaha Kawreti (BJP) and Gyaneshwar Gajbhiye (BSP).

