Shivraj Singh Chouhan leads BJP workers' protest against Madhya Pradesh govt over farm loan waiver, corruption, unemployment

Indore: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Saturday staged protests in different parts of the state against the Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government for "betraying" people over farm loan waiver, corruption, unemployment and, other issues.

Addressing protestors in Indore, former chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "It is a matter of shame for the government. They have destroyed my state in two and a half months. Corruption is on the rise everywhere, thousands of officers were transferred and agents are active."

"They have made my state of corrupt agents. Farmers are restless, their onions are not being sold. When BJP government was there, we used to give additional aid for onion cultivators. This government is not waiving loans of the farmers. They are not giving appropriate prices to farmers for their crops," he added.

BJP state president Rakesh Singh took to the streets of Bhopal to protest against the Congress government in the state for not implementing central schemes in the schemes and hampering the policies started by Chouhan. "There is anarchy across the state. Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government is trying to hamper the decisions taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in central government and Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the interest of farmers, senior citizens."

"Modi government had announced that farmers with five acres land will get Rs 6,000 every year. This scheme has started in almost every state but Kamal Nath has stopped it in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Singh alleged that Kamal Nath has betrayed people over his promises of farm loans. "They promised farm loan waiver and now farmers are searching for them. Which farmer gets a loan waiver of Rs two lakhs. They have only given some farmers amount of Rs 1,500, Rs 2000, Rs 10,000, Rs 12,000 for name sake only. They are deceiving people. They promised unemployment allowance now they are saying that they will give it for only 100 days," he said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.