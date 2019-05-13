Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticises Digvijaya Singh for not voting in Phase 6, claims could be because Congress leader doesn't trust Kamal Nath

Indore: BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for failing to caste his vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls that were held on Sunday.

"Diggy Raja (Digvijaya Singh) behaved in a strange manner. He was so panicked that he did not go to cast his vote. Voting is our supreme duty in a democracy. For a person who was the chief minister for 10 years, failing to poll his vote shows his attitude towards democracy," Chouhan said while addressing a gathering in Indore on Sunday.

"I think another reason is that 'Diggy Raja' does not trust Kamal Nath. That is why he kept visiting polling stations himself," Chouhan added.

Digvijaya Singh is contesting from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur.

He is a registered voter in his hometown Raghogarh in the Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat. However, he did not cast his vote on Sunday.

The Rajgarh and Bhopal Lok Sabha seats went to polls on Sunday, 12 May, in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The votes will be counted on 23 May.

