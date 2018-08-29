Shivpal Yadav announces launch of Samajwadi Secular Morcha, says he was neglected in Samajwadi Party

Over a year after differences with the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, a disgruntled Shivpal Yadav has announced the formation of his own party, the Samajwadi Secular Morcha. Shivpal's move comes a year after Akhilesh wrested control of the Samajwadi Party, in what could be best described as a coup, from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Shivpal stated that he was neglected in the Samajwadi Party and waited for two years, after which he formed this party. The new party, says Shivpal aims to unite all smaller parties and all those neglected in the Samajwadi Party.

However, Shivpal, who is still an Samajwadi Party legislator, refused to answer whether or not the Morcha will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"There are many neglected workers in the Samajwadi Party. They will be assigned responsibilities and asked to strengthen our Morcha. I will also try to unite smaller parties under the Morcha," he said.

When asked whether Samajwadi Party founder and his brother Mulayam will be part of the Morcha, Shivpal said, "We will give him due honour and ask others also to do the same."

Shivpal, however, denied rumours of him joining forces with the BJP or any other political party, reported News18.

“I will continue to strengthen the organisation through the Samajwadi Secular Morcha. I will focus on bringing small political outfits together under one umbrella. My stand on sidelining of Netaji (Mulayam) remains same. I have always respected Netaji and will always do, but people who are ignoring Netaji should stop doing it.”

An aggrieved Shivpal, on Sunday, had said that he has been waiting for the past one-and-a-half years to get a "responsible position" in the party. "It has been 1.5 years and I am still waiting. I believe all party members should unite and fight in upcoming 2019 general elections," Shivpal said.

With inputs from agencies