Shivani Chopra Election Result 2020 Kalkaji LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Results Congress Candidate Shivani Chopra Kalkaji Seat

Kalkaji Assembly Election 2020: Shivani Chopra, the younger daughter of three-time Congress MLA and its Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra, is hopeful of leveraging the party veteran's legacy, besides the development-centric manifesto of the grand old party, which is seeking resurgence in the elections.

A resident and registered voter from Malviya Nagar in South Delhi district, Shivani is contesting polls from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency currently represented by Avtar Singh Kalkaji of Aam Aadmi Party. She is pitted against one of AAP's popular faces, Atishi but she hopes that her father's popularity — who has won from the seat thrice in the past — will translate into votes for her.

On Twitter, her profile describes her as a "Barrister; Cross-country cyclist; Certified yoga teacher; Travel blogger; Techno DJ; Animal/planet lover (hence Vegan)". Shivani is also a cross country cyclist and has done around five thousand kilometers cycling from Europe to Southeast Asia and other countries. Although a new entrant to politics, Shivani has been active as a philanthropist. She was associated with the King and Martin Luther Third charitable institution.

Bar-at-Law from London, she recently joined her father in the political work. "I am really excited. My aim is to carry forward Congress’ tradition of progress and continue the chain of development started by Sheila Dikshit and broken by the AAP government,” Shivani told The Times of India.

The 40-year-old advocate, in a recent interview, said that her campaign would roads, water, electricity, and women's safety.

The Kalkaji constituency in South East Delhi district has 1,85,837 voters -- 1,03,535 men, 82,296 women and six transgenders, according to data shared by poll authorities. The constituency has a diverse mix of people, including Purvanchalis, Sikh refugees, slum and JJ cluster dwellers residing under it.

