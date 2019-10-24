Shivajinagar Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Shivajinagar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name—Shivajinagar

Constituency Number—209

District Name—Pune

Total Electors—304828

Female Electors—149714

Male Electors—155111

Third Gender—3

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, Vijay Kale of BJP won this seat with 56,460 votes against three time winner and Congress candidate Nimhan Vinayak Mahadev who received 34,413 votes. In 2009, Nimhan Vinayak Mahadev had defeated BJP's Prof. Vikas Mathkari with nearly 20,000 votes. In 2004 and 1999 he stood in elections on Shiv Sena's ticket and defeated NCP candidates Anil Shivajirao Bhosale and Ankush Kakade.

In 2019, BJP is fielding Siddharth Anil Shirole to lock horns with Datta Bahirat of Congress, BSP candidate Gaikwad Satyawan Baban and independent candidates including Anjaneya Sathe, Anthony Anthonydas Alex, Turekar Sanjay Hanumant, Firoz Shamsuddin Mulla, Ravindra Bansiram Mahapure and Shreekant Madhusudan Jagtap among others.

