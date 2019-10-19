Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Shivadi profile: Shiv Sena's Ajay Choudhari seeks second term, faces Congress' Uday Phansekar

Shivadi Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai city district — Dharavi.

Constituency Name— Shivadi

Constituency Number— 183

District Name—Mumbai City

Total Electors—275371

Female Electors— 124492

Male Electors—150879

Third Gender—0

Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—In 2014 elections, Shiv Sena candidate and incumbent MLA Ajay Choudhari won with 72,462 votes against former MLA and MNS candidate Bala Nandgaonkar who received 30,553 votes. In 2009, Bala Dagdu Nandgaonkar had defeated Dagdu (Dada) Sakpal of Shiv Sena with a margin of about 7,000 votes. In both 2004 and 1999 elections, Ahir Sachin Mohan ruled over this constituency by defeating Data Rane and Sunil Rane.

In 2019 elections, Shiv Sena candidate and current MLA Ajay Vinayak Choudhari will stand against Congress candidate Uday Vitthal Phansekar and Madan Harishchandra Khale of Bahujan Samaj Party.

