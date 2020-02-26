'Shiv Sena wearing bangles', Fadnavis slams ex-ally over its silence on Waris Pathan row; Aaditya Thackeray schools him on sexist jibe

A day after Devendra Fadnavis slammed Shiv Sena over Waris Pathan's statement with a jibe over "wearing bangles", Aaditya Thackeray has slammed the former Maharashtra chief minister for the sexist taunt.

Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, normally I choose not to comment back. Kindly apologise abt bangles comment: bangles are worn by the strongest of all- the women. Politics can go on, but we need to change this discourse. Rather disgraceful coming from a fmr CMhttps://t.co/oMxPFWgdMS — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 26, 2020

His tweet was a reply to Fadnavis' jibe on Sena's silence over the recent controversial remark by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan. Fadnavis had on Tuesday said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party might be "wearing bangles" but the BJP was not and knew how to retaliate in the same manner.

"Shiv Sena might be wearing bangles but we are not. If someone says something then he will be given an answer in the same way. BJP has this much power," said Fadnavis while launching a scathing attack on the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra for not taking strict action against Pathan.

Fadnavis was addressing protesters at Azad Maidan where the BJP has launched a protest against Maharashtra government over issues related to farmers and women.

On 20 February, while addressing an anti-CAA rally at Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Pathan had said, "time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores."

"They tell us that we have kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together," he had said. Facing flak over his remarks Pathan later took back his words and had said he had not targeted any community but had spoken against members of some organisations.

"If any of my words have hurt someone, I take them back as I am a true Indian," Pathan said at a press conference here. The AIMIM leader said that he was being portrayed as being anti-Indian and anti-Hindu for the past couple of days. "I want to say that my earlier statement was basically against people who are members of organisations like RSS, BJP, Bajrang Dal, etc. These 100 are those people who want to divide this beautiful nation," he added.

With inputs from ANI

