Shiv Sena seeks police protection for newly-elected Maharashtra MLAs till 15 Nov, writes to Mumbai top cop

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday sought police protection in Mumbai for its newly-elected MLAs, who will be shifted to a resort, till 15 November, apparently fearing defections from its legislative rank.

Sena secretary Milind Narvekar has written a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, seeking necessary protection for the party's MLAs till 15 November.

In the letter, Narvekar said all MLAs would be staying at Retreat hotel in suburban Malad. "Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting his MLAs frequently for future decisions. We request you to provide necessary security measures," Narvekar said.

A police official confirmed receiving the letter.

"We have received the letter from the Shiv Sena and the Mumbai police will take care of the security of their MLAs," the official said.

The Sena has 56 MLAs, including the party's youth leader, Aaditya Thackeray, who was elected from Worli in central Mumbai in the October 21 Assembly polls.

The BJP and the Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing power after the Maharashtra Assembly poll results on 24 October.

The Congress has alleged MLAs were being offered inducements to cross over.