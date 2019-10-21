Shiv Sena, NCP workers come to blows in Pimpri-Chinchwad during polling, police investigating incident

Pune: Workers of the Shiv Sena and NCP clashed in the adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial town during voting on Monday, police said. According to police officials, workers of the two political parties came to blows around 1 pm in the Pimpri area over some dispute related to polling.

"We have received complaints from both sides for rioting and assault. We have registered an offence against suspected persons. We are investigating the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the guilty persons," an official said.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .