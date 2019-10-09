Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses Dussehra rally in Mumbai, says there will be a party CM in the state soon

Mumbai: There will be a Shiv Sena chief minister in the state in the times to come, stated Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while addressing the party's Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

"There will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister in the state in the times to come. Today, Shiv Sena looks a little calm but do not go by that. Since we are in the alliance we ought to speak carefully on some issues," said Raut while addressing the gathering at the rally.

Speaking on the candidature for the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he added that Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to party chief Uddhav Thackeray in the next Dussehra rally.

He said, "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in party's next Dussehra rally. Uddhav Thackeray aims to win all 124 seats in the upcoming elections and I believe we will surely be winning over 100 seats."

"We are not just planning to win the Assembly elections; we want to hoist our flag on the chief minister's office in the near future. Back then nobody dared to raise voice against demonetisation but party chief Uddhav Thackeray was the only person who stated that the economy was affected due to demonetization.

However, explaining why Shiv Sena decided to back BJP again Raut said, "It was Bal Thackeray's dream to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP did that. This is why we came into an alliance with BJP."

Raut further stated that how the government abrogated Article 370 from the Constitution, Shiv Sena wants the government to implement a Uniform Civil Code in India in a similar manner.

"We support Central government's decision of revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and they should soon achieve Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as well," said Raut.

Earlier on Tuesday, Thackeray also urged Union home minister Amit Shah to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the entire country soon.

"People used to question us on why we entered into a coalition with the BJP, today we say that we did it for the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Now I request Amit Shahji to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the nation," Thackeray said in his speech in Mumbai.

Raut further asserted that Shiv Sena's name would be written on the first brick that would be used in the construction of Ram Mandir. Elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on 21 October and the counting of votes is scheduled for 24 October.