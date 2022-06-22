As the Maharashtra CM addresses the public, rebel leader Eknath Shinde has announced that he will hold a media briefing in Guwahati

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is addressing the public as the rebellion in the party led by leader Eknath Shinde escalates.

The address comes amid speculation that Maharashtra CM will resign.

This is a developing story

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.