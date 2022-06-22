Politics

'Shiv Sena is never going to leave Hindutva,' says Uddhav Thackeray amid resignation buzz

As the Maharashtra CM addresses the public, rebel leader Eknath Shinde has announced that he will hold a media briefing in Guwahati

FP Staff June 22, 2022 17:25:36 IST
'Shiv Sena is never going to leave Hindutva,' says Uddhav Thackeray amid resignation buzz

File image of Uddhav Thackeray. ANI

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is addressing the public as the rebellion in the party led by leader Eknath Shinde escalates.

The address comes amid speculation that Maharashtra CM will resign.

This is a developing story

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 22, 2022 17:48:22 IST