You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Shiv Sena asks Goa governor to dissolve state Assembly due to 'non-functioning' of the government

Politics Press Trust of India Oct 12, 2018 17:51:00 IST

Panaji: The Goa unit of the Shiv Sena on Friday submitted a memorandum to Governor Mridula Sinha demanding that the state Assembly be dissolved due to "non-functioning" of the government and inability of any party to form an alternate government.

The Shiv Sena, incidentally, does not have any MLA in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

Representational image. News18

Representational image. News18

Shiv Sena leader Jitesh Kamat said that the state administration had come to a standstill in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who is admitted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for a pancreatic ailment.

Kamat claimed the memorandum had signatures of "thousands of people" of Goa.

"We met the Governor and demanded that the assembly be dissolved as there is no governance and no one is in a position to form a stable government," Kamat told reporters in Panaji on Friday.

Speaking about Parrikar meeting BJP leaders and allies in his government at AIIMS earlier in the day, Kamat said it was a matter of shame that cabinet meetings were being held in hospitals now.

In the 40-member state Assembly, the Parrikar-led government has the support of 23 MLAs.

These comprise 14 BJP MLAs, three each from the Goa Foward Party and MGP as well as three Independents.

The Opposition Congress is the single largest party in the Goa assembly with 16 MLAs while the Nationalist Congress Party has one MLA.


Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018 17:51 PM

Also See






This week's training gets super intense with Shweta Sakharkar


Top Stories




Cricket Scores