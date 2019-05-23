Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Shirur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:06:47 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Kagadi Jamirkhan Afjal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sonalitai Thorat 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shaikh Raisa 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shivajirao Uttamrao Pawar 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Ovhal Rahul 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLP Ghare Mohan Damodar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BBKD Sanjay Baba Bansode 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Somnath Hiraman Mali 0 Votes 0% Votes
HAP Shashikant Rajaram Desai 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Nitin Muralidhar Kuchekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shahid Farukh Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Dr. Amol Ramsing Kolhe 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Aashtul Vikas Rajaram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ansari Samshad Anwar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Prof. Shrikant Nivrutti Chabukswar Sir 0 Votes 0% Votes
BNS(P) Sanjay Laxman Padwal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gangadhar Nathu Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ghadage Balasaheb Jaysing 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vinod Vasant Chandgude 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Waheeda Shainur Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhausaheb Ramchandra Aadagale 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chhaya Prabhakar Solanke 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Aadhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey 0 Votes 0% Votes
Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 18,24,112

Female electors: 8,50,876

Male electors: 9,73,236

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Shirur Assembly segment was added from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Bhosari, Hadapsar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Shivaji Adhalrao Patil has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Pune district. Though a Hindu-majority district, its Muslim population stands at 6.37 lakh as per Census 2011.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:06:47 IST

