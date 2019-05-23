Shirur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 18,24,112

Female electors: 8,50,876

Male electors: 9,73,236

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Shirur Assembly segment was added from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Bhosari, Hadapsar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Shivaji Adhalrao Patil has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Pune district. Though a Hindu-majority district, its Muslim population stands at 6.37 lakh as per Census 2011.

