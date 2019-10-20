Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Shirur profile: BJP's Baburao Pacharne takes on NCP's Ashok Pawar

Shirur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections will be issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

Constituency Name—Shirur

Constituency Number – 198

District Name— Pune

Total Electors—381205

Female Electors—182244

Male Electors—198951

Third Gender—10

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections—In 2014, BJP candidate Pacharne Baburao Kashinath won this seat with 92,579 votes against Ashok Ravsaheb Pawar of NCP who secured 81,638 votes. In 2009, Ashok Raosaheb Pawar had emerged as the winner when he defeated the current MLA Baburao with a margin of 7,000 votes. In 2004, Baburao Kashinath Pacharne won with 70,601 votes against NCP' s Gawde Popatrao Hariba who secured 61,041 votes.

In 2019, NCP's Ashok Raosaheb Pawar and incumbent MLA Pacharne Baburao Kashinath from BJP will be challenging each other for this seat.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .