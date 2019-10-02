Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Shirpur profile: Congress bastion since 1990, constituency set for tough fight between grand old party and BJP

Shirpur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe category in the Dhule district — Sakri and Shirpur. Shirpur has been a Congress stronghold since 1990, however, the Assembly constituency may witness a tough fight between the grand old party and challenger BJP with the latter witnessing a gradual increase in vote share since 2004.

Constituency Name – Shirpur

Constituency Number – 9

District – Dhule

Total Electors – 3,19,727

Female Electors – 1,56,635

Male Electors – 1,63,092

Third Gender —0

Reserved – Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections – Kashiram Vechan Pawara of the Congress had won the seat in the 2014 Maharashtra elections with 98,114 votes. He had defeated BJP's Dr Jitendra Yuvraj Thakur. In 2009, Pawara had won the seat as well by defeating BJP candidate. Before that, Congress' Amrishbhai Rasiklal Patel had won the seat four times consecutively since 1990. The BJP who has fielded a different candidate each time since 2004 has been witnessing a gradual increase in its vote share with the margin between the winning candidate (Congress) and the runner-up (BJP) reducing from 60,000 (approx) in 2004 to 26,000 (approx) in the 2014 Assembly election.

Demographics – Shirpur is most famously known for housing Asia’s largest gold refinery. It is a developed city with outstanding educational institutes as well as IT centres.