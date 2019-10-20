Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Shirol profile: Shiv Sena's Patil Ulhas Sambhaji defends seat against host of challengers

Shirol Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Kolhapur district — Hatkanangle.

Constituency Name—Shirol

Constituency Number—280

District Name—Kolhapur

Total Electors—312391

Female Electors—152417

Male Electors—159974

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, the Shiv Sena candidate Patil Ulhas Sambhaji won 70,809 votes against the NCP candidate Rajendra Shamgoda Patil’s (Yadravkar) 50,776 votes for the seat.

In 2009, Appasaheb Alias Satgonda Revgonda Patil representing Congress won the seat by securing 85,941 votes against the Shiv Sena candidate Patil Ulhas Sambhaji’s 69,495 votes.

In 2004, independent candidate Shetty Raju Alias Devappa Anna secured 61,254 votes against Congress candidate Magdum Rajantilal Vishwanath’s 42,507 votes.

In 1999, Congress candidate Shetty Raju Alias Devappa Anna secured 65,174 votes against NCP candidate Shamrao Patil YAdravkar’s 49,540 votes.

In 2019, election Ulhas Sambhaji Patil of Shiv Sena will be defending his seat against Adam babu Mujawar of BSP, Adam Babu Mujawar of Bahujan Samaj Party, Anil Alias Savkar Balu Madnaik of Swabhimani Paksha among other opponents.

