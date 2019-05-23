Co-presented by


Shirdi Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:05:16 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BSP Suresh Eknath Jagdhane 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sampat Khandu Samindar 0 Votes 0% Votes
RMP Ashok Jagdish Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Adv. Prakash Kacharu Aaher 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Amolik Govind Baburao 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Sanjay Laxman Sukhdan 0 Votes 0% Votes
RBS Vijay Dnyanoba Ghate 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI Adv. Bansi Bhaurao Satpute 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Subhash Dada Tribhuvan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pradip Sunil Sarode 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ganpat Machindra More 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kishor Limbaji Rokade 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Anaji Wakchaure 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bapu Paraji Randhir 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Borage Shankar Haribhau 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sachin Sadashiv Gawande 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Wakchaure Bhausaheb Rajaram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Wakchaure Bhausaheb Jayram 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Kamble Bhausaheb Malhari 0 Votes 0% Votes
Shirdi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 14,59,712

Female electors: 6,93,791

Male electors: 7,65,921

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Sangmner, Shirdi, Kopargaon and Shrirampur Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Kopargaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Akole (ST), Sangmner, Shirdi, Kopargaon, Shrirampur (SC), Nevasa

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Bhausaheb WAkchaure defeated RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale in 2009. In 2014, Shiv Sena leader Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande won the seat.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Ahmednagar district.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:05:16 IST

