Shirdi Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Shirdi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 14,59,712

Female electors: 6,93,791

Male electors: 7,65,921

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Sangmner, Shirdi, Kopargaon and Shrirampur Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Kopargaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Akole (ST), Sangmner, Shirdi, Kopargaon, Shrirampur (SC), Nevasa

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Bhausaheb WAkchaure defeated RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale in 2009. In 2014, Shiv Sena leader Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande won the seat.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Ahmednagar district.

