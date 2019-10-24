Shirdi Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Shirdi Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Ahmednagar district — Akole (ST) and Shrirampur (SC).

Constituency Name—Shirdi

Constituency Number—218

District Name—Ahmednagar

Total Electors—262164

Female Electors—126263

Male Electors—135891

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–The incumbent MLA and Congress candidate, Radhakrishna Vikhe Eknathrao Patil has won all the assembly elections held since 1995. In 2014, Eknathrao defeated Shiv Sena candidate Abhay Dattatreya Shelke Patil’s 46,797 votes by securing 1,21,459 votes in his name. In 2009, Eknathrao won the seat by garnering 80,301 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Dr. Pipada Rajendra Madanlal’s 66,992 votes for the seat. In 2004, Eknathrao secured 95,204 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Gadekar Dhanjay Shravan’s 24,237 votes. In 1999, Eknathrao quit Congress to represent Shiv Sena and won 50,799 votes against NCP candidate Mhaske Raosaheb Nathaji’s 37399 votes in this constituency.

In 2019, Radhakrishna Vikhe Eknathrao Patil of BJP will defend his seat against Jagtap Shimon Thakaji of BSP, Thorat Suresh Jagannath of Congress and independent candidate Wagh Vishwanath Pandurang among other opponents.

