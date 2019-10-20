Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Shirala profile: BJP MLA Naik Shivajirao Yashwantrao defends against multiple challengers

Shirala Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Sangli district — Miraj.

Constituency Name—Shirala

Constituency Number—284

District Name—Sangli

Total Electors—291213

Female Electors—141605

Male Electors—149607

Third Gender—1

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, BJP candidate Naik Shivajirao Yashwantrao secured 85363 votes against NCP candidate Mansingh Fattesingh Naik’s 81695 votes. In 2009, independent candidate Mansingh Fattesingh Naik secured 104303 votes against Congress candidate Naik Shivajirao Yashwantrao’s 78385 votes for the seat. In 2004, Naik Shivajirao Yashwantrao fought independently and won by securing 65,717 votes against NCP candidate Mansingh Fattesingh Naik’s 56256 votes. In 1999, NCP candidate Naik Shivajirao Yashwantrao secured 66,365 votes against Congress candidate Deshmukh Satyajit Shivajirao’s 60,619 votes for the seat.

In 2019, Shirala will see current MLA Naik Shivajirao Yashwantrao of BJP defend his seat against Mansing Fattesingrao Naik of NCP, Lahu Akaram Waghmare of BSP along with independent candidates like Jayant Ramchandra Patil and Baban Bhiku Kachare among others.

