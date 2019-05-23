Shimoga Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's BY Raghavendra wins by over 2 Lakh votes

Shimoga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total Electors: 15,62,241 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,78,767

Female Electors: 7,83,474

Assembly Constituencies: Shimoga Rural, Bhadravati, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura , Soraba, Sagar and Byndoor

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 and 2004 elections, former Karnataka chief minister S Bangarappa won the seat. However, he lost to BS Yeddyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra in the 2009 elections. It was Bangarappa’s only loss in his entire political career. In 2014, BS Yeddyurappa won the seat but he vacated it to enter the state Assembly in 2018. In the by-election, his son won the seat comfortably.

Demography: Shimoga is dominated by the Lingayat community. Idigas, followed by Dalits, Brahmins, Muslims, Vokkaligas and OBCs are also found in sizeable numbers.

