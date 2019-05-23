Shimla Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP's Suresh Kumar Kashyap wins

Shimla Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 11,45,028 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,44,211

Male electors: 6,00,816

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies:Arki, Nalagarh, Doon, Solan, Kasauli, Pachhad, Nahan, Sri Renukaji, Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog, Kasumpti, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Rohru

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Lt Colonel Dhaniram Shandil from Himachal Vikas Congress (HVC) won the seat. In 2004, HVC merged with the Congress party and Shandil was elected again from the constituency. In 2009, BJP candidate Virendra Kashyap won the seat and continued to win in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: The Shimla district has a population of 8,14,010, according to 2011 Census, of which 24.74 percent. It is a reserved constituency where sitting MP Virendra Kashyap is facing anti-incumbency sentiments. He had promised to get tribal status for the Hatti community in the constituency but has failed to do so.

